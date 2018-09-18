Bicyclist hit and killed by driver at intersection

The California Highway Patrol received a call at around 2:47 p.m. regarding a car versus a pedestrian accident.The car was traveling southbound on Chestnut Avenue towards the Lincoln Avenue intersection, with no stop sign.The bicyclist was riding on Lincoln Avenue towards Chestnut and failed to stop at his stop sign.He entered the intersection, was hit by the car, and died at the scene.The driver of the vehicle attempted to help the bicyclist, and called 911 and is cooperating with CHP.The roadway is back open.