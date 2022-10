Woman on bike hit and killed on Watts Valley Road near Sanger

A woman has died when a car crashed into her bike in Sanger on Sunday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman died when a car crashed into her bike in Sanger on Sunday morning.

CHP officers tell us a 45-year-old man was driving east on Watts Valley Road near Bull Run Lane while the 51-year-old cyclist was going west.

Officers say the man reacted to a curve in the road and veered into oncoming traffic, where he hit the cyclist head-on.

She died at the scene.

The driver was not hurt and C-H-P officers don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.