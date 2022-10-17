Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.

It happened on Palm Avenue near Fountain Way around 11:30 pm Sunday.

Fresno Police responded to the area after receiving a report of an injured man lying on the road.

Officers arrived and determined he was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Fresno Police officers are now searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.