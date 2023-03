Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California are seeking bowlers for its annual fundraiser.

Dress up and bowl for a good cause in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can be a hero or a villain... all for a good cause!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California are seeking bowlers for its annual fundraiser.

Bowl For Kids' Sake is Saturday, April 29 at Bowlero Fresno.

Sign up at bigs.org

