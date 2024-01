All lanes reopen after big rig crash on Highway 41 in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine if rain contributed to a crash that partially closed a highway in central Fresno on Monday.

The crash happened just after 2 pm on Southbound Highway 41 near McKinley.

The California Highway Patrol closed several lanes as they investigated the crash that left a semi on its side.

The overturned big rig impacted drivers for a few hours.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.