Man arrested for suspected DUI crash that killed big rig driver in Merced, CHP says

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 7:20PM
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver has been arrested for a crash that killed a big rig driver in Merced.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 11:20 Monday night on Highway 99 north of O Street.

Officers say 35-year-old Anthony Carrasco tried passing the big rig on a narrow shoulder. Carrasco's Chevy Tahoe got stuck between the big rig and guard rail, forcing the big rig to jackknife and overturn.

The driver of the big rig was pinned in. He was declared dead at the scene. Officers say the 55-year-old man was from Sacramento.

Carrasco was not hurt. He is booked in the Merced County Jail for felony DUI.

