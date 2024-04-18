Bill that fights against fentanyl progresses at California State Capitol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The fight against fentanyl in the Central Valley and California is gaining ground in Sacramento.

"This is not going to be, you know, the silver bullet to the crisis," said Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, Fresno. It simply provides a tool for our local law enforcement. And I think it sends a message to our community because our community is very concerned."

Soria authored AB 3171 to Hold Fentanyl Traffickers Accountable by increasing the punishment for selling more than 28 grams of fentanyl. It escalates the prison sentence from up to four years to up to 9.

Soria hopes this will not only get traffickers off the streets but also discourage people from dealing with them in the first place.

"It's the deterrence making sure people that they know that," said Soria. "If they do get caught, there's enhanced penalties. Because, you know, this drug, again, is much more dangerous than any other drug that we have seen."

Addiction awareness advocate Flindt Andersen says the bill is a good start but said 28 grams is far too high when 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough for someone to overdose.

"When you break that down into the deaths, that's 14,175 potential lethal doses," said Andersen. "Potential lethal overdoses 14,000 people, okay, off of 28 grams."

Anderson said this won't deter dealers, but keeping them off the streets will make a difference. He would like to see harsher punishments.

"When you're talking about the criminal element, drug dealers in particular, the profits are so high, they are so enormous, that to them, jail is a part of doing business," said Andersen.

The bill is co-authored by fellow Valley Assemblymember, Republican Jim Patterson. It passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee with bipartisan support, which Soria says shows how important the issue is to lawmakers.

"The first hurdle which was Assembly Public Safety is always the toughest committee, and so I'm very proud that both Democrats and Republicans alike recognize, the need to say that we're serious about this crisis that we have in front of us," said Soria.

The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. If it passes there, it will go to the Assembly floor.

