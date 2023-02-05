Local organizations honor Black History Month during monthly food drive

Binational and 24 other local organizations are taking action together to help hundreds of Central Valley families in need.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every first Saturday of the month a line wraps around the corner of the United Way Fresno and Madera Counties building in Southeast Fresno.

Binational and 24 other local organizations come together to help hundreds of Central Valley families in need.

Food, clothes and references to rent assistance programs are just a few resources provided.

Ricardo Castorena is the President of Binational Central California. He describes the Saturday event as an outlet and opportunity for positive change.

Ricardo says, "The families that we serve might be the only positive social time, we might be the only moment that kids get to be themselves and play and win prizes but at the same time we also feel it's important to learn about the things that are happening around us."

Each month there is a new theme.

This February the theme celebrates Black History Month.

RELATED: List of Black History Month events in Central California

Saturday's special guest was the African American Coalition.

"It feels good to be out here to celebrate Black History Month because like Dr. King said, "We all have a dream, he wants everyone to be equal and be together no matter what color of your skin," says the coalition's Community Outreach Specialist, Kameron Foster.

Last year, Binational served 100,000 families in the Central Valley.

About 10% were in Fresno. Most were minority families who had little to no access to resources.

"I know for a fact that 80% of them would have a quality meal, a warm meal, or no meal at all. So for us rain or shine we are gonna be here," explains Ricardo.

The next event will be Saturday March 4th from 11AM to 3PM at the United Way building in Fresno.

To learn more about Binational and other services they provide visit their website here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.