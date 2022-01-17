Birthday celebration held for 100-year-old Valley veteran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A centennial celebration for one of the Valley's greatest patriots.On Sunday, a local veteran got quite the soundtrack for his 100th birthday.The Sounds of Freedom Military Concert Band showed out today!They helped Bob Clark celebrate his 100th birthday in central Fresno.Clark is the oldest member of the military concert band.The former Navy Sailor was joined by loved ones to celebrate the big milestone.We here at ABC30 also want to wish Mr. Clark a very happy birthday and thank him for his service to our nation.