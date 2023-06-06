Bitwise employees band together, tenants get answers about leases

Bitwise employees gathered for a resource fair on Monday, but it's not just employees left with questions. Tenants of the company's buildings are wondering what's next.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bitwise employees gathered for a resource fair on Monday, but it's not just employees left with questions. Tenants of the company's buildings are wondering what's next.

On Friday, signs appeared on Bitwise buildings stating rent hadn't been paid for two months and that the lease would be terminated on June 17th if Bitwise didn't take action. Tenants are still working out of their offices in the buildings but said they have yet to hear from Bitwise.

The building owner, Baltara Enterprises, said the tenants will not be evicted and they'll work directly with the renters moving forward. The future for Bitwise employees is less clear, but they're not waiting for answers from the company to take action.

"For some of us, it's, you know, three weeks' worth of work that we were not paid for," said Priscilla Del Toro, Furloughed Bitwise Employee. "A lot of bank accounts ended up in the negative."

Priscilla Del Toro is just one of the hundreds of employees impacted by the furlough. She said City Council Member Annalisa Perea asked her on Friday if they could arrange a resource fair for Monday. With just three days' notice, Del Toro worked alongside other employees, city, and state leaders, and agencies to create and advertise a one-stop-shop event for those impacted.

"So I told Annalisa, alright, say less, let me just go around and contact people I have only today because it was Friday, to contact a lot of organizations and see if they'd be willing to help," said Del Toro. "And everyone immediately responded, it was really great."

The event was at Root Access, it's founder Derek Payton, was also impacted by the furloughs.

"I hope that the work that we're doing, you know, matters and makes a difference," said Payton. "It's definitely given me an outlet and something to focus on."

Payton has other events planned at Root Access and a food pantry set up for employees who may need it. Donations of shelf-stable foods can be made to the food pantry between noon and 10 p.m. most days.

Payton said he wants his company to be where Bitwise employees can be together as a community.

"The doors are open for any Bitwise employee that wants to come and hang out; use it as a co-workspace," said Payton. "We have printers and internet access, air conditioning, you know, I've told everybody to come use our AC. It's going to be on anyways. Keep your own power bill at home, you know, a little bit lower right now."

ABC30 learned on Monday Bitwise was reported to the Labor Commissioner's Office for labor law violations. However, they said they "could not comment on whether or not an investigation has been opened until a potential investigation is concluded and/or citations are issued."

A wage claim was also filed against Bitwise in September of last year. That claim is currently scheduled for a settlement conference.

The city is also hosting a resource fair for Bitwise employees on Friday at workforce connection and a city job fair on June 16th.

Click here for more coverage of Bitwise's Financial Issues.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.