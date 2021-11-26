black friday

Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shoppers were up early, ready to score Black Friday deals in Fresno.

It's one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

A line began to form outside of Target in Fresno's River Park Shopping Center around 6 am.

The retail company joined other larger retail chains, closing its doors on Thanksgiving.

Target opened for customers at 7 am. The store has a variety of deals for electronics, home and kitchen, clothing, beauty and more.

The store also has the Holiday Price Match Guarantee program, meaning items purchased between October 10 and Christmas Eve qualify for a price adjustment if the Target prices decrease anytime before Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

Meanwhile, people lined up outside Best Buy, which has had deals going since November 19.

Prices were expected to drop even lower for Black Friday.

Shipping delays plus supply chain issues mean buying gifts in person now might be the better option, rather than waiting for online delivery.

The National Retail Federation expects 64% of customers to shop in-store, that's up 51% from last year when COVID-19 concerns kept some at home.

River Park also kicks off its holiday season on Friday. Santa Claus will be out in the district starting at 10 am.

There will also be live holiday music, train rides for kids. The holiday activities are happening every day until December 26.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfresnoriver parkretailblack fridaysales
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FRIDAY
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News