Madera county residents gear up for incoming severe storm

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- While blue skies hung over Madera County on Wednesday afternoon, people at the ACE hardware store were gearing up for the severe weather expected.

"This is the calm before the storm," said Rick Vartian of Bass Lake.

Karina Mott packed up her car with 8 bags of wood pellets. After last year's storm,she bought a generator. Her primary goal is making sure she stays warm.

"Go get food, and get enough pellets," said Mott, "and make sure your propane is filled."

Last year, snow covered Bass Lake. trapping people inside for days. Mott was stuck inside her home for a week.

"All I had was a gas fireplace and propane to cook," said Mott.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office activated its emergency operations center for this incoming storm. Sheriff Tyson Pogue said they're pre-position equipment and search and rescue personnel.

The Sheriff's Office is also collaborating with other county agencies to keep people safe, especially in the higher elevations. Sheriff Pogue told Action News more deputies will also be on deck to help respond to emergencies.

"We need more personnel out there to be able to respond to these individual requests," said Sheriff Pogue.

Rick Vartian, who lives in the Sierra Springs Mobile Home community in Bass Lake, remembers when the snow came down hard in his neighborhood. He said he had to stay on a generator for two weeks.

"Standing out here and hearing car ports collapsing and roofs collapsing," said Vartian, "it was totally silent out here cause nobody was here. "

Vartian feels ready for this storm but is keeping a close eye on it. While the weather is good now, the Sheriff's Office says this makes it the perfect time to prepare.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office urges people, to stay off the road if you don't need to be outdoors. But if you do need to travel, make sure you bring chains and supplies like food and water with you.

