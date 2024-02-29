A blizzard warning is in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada, here's what to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service Hanford has issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Central Sierra Nevada mountains.

The warning is in effect starting at elevations above 5,000 from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 29 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

An estimated four to eight feet of snow is expected to fall with wind gusts up to 65 mph. The high winds are expected to create whiteout conditions.

Along with the blizzard warning, a winter storm warning has been placed at elevations 2,500ft and above.

Yosemite National Park announced Thursday evening that it will be fully closing the park until Sunday, March 3. Yosemite closed around the same time last year.

Below are the specific locations that will be impacted by either the blizzard warning or the winter storm warning.

How the affected communities are preparing:

Fresno and Madera Counties have already begun preparing for the incoming storm.

In Fresno County, at least three to four feet of snow is expected to hit areas like Shaver Lake. Officials are learning from last year's experience of heavy snow to prepare for this weekend's storm.

PG &E says access is their main concern, especially if any power outages happen. The Fresno County Office of Emergency Services is working with other law enforcement agencies to have extra equipment on hand over the weekend.

It was the calm before the storm in Shaver Lake Wednesday with only patches of leftover snow on the ground from the last winter storm.

In Madera County, the Sheriff's Office has activated its emergency operations center and has begun pre-positioning equipment and search and rescue personnel.

Residents are urged to stay off the road unless it's an emergency and to remember to pack supplies including tire chains.

