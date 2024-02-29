Yosemite National Park to fully close amid blizzard warning

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park will be fully closed starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday due to the anticipated weather conditions.

Park officials say they will re-assess the situation at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Big Oak Flat Road, which is the continuation of Highway 120 inside the park, will close at 2 p.m. on Friday.

ABC30 Meteorologist Christine Gregory says Yosemite Valley could see between six and 18 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service Hanford has issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Central Sierra Nevada mountains.

The warning is in effect starting at elevations above 5,000 feet from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 29 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

Last March, the park was closed for an extended period of time due to snowy conditions. Parts of the park were under 15 feet.

Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.