Coronavirus: Fresno Unified superintendent starts Youtube channel for schoolkids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At a time of uncertainty for parents and students alike, educational leaders are stepping up to the plate.

"With zero notice, educators across Fresno County created an online system to connect with their kids to curate and produce educational content on the web," says Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson.

That's on top of the 40,000 lunches served on Friday through the district meal program.

With the novel coronavirus prompting school closures district wide, Nelson is trading in the podium for a rocking chair, to reassure his more than 74,000 kids.

Nelson created a Youtube page that's updated daily - a way to read to his students that are sheltering in place.

The video speak to his mantra of militant positivity.

"It tells kids I don't have to take myself so seriously. The time of global pandemic, the last thing we need to do is be taking ourselves so seriously," says Nelson.

Daily videos are posted at 10:30 each morning.

Weekends are reserved for his musical talent - Monday through Friday you'll get a little bit of both.
