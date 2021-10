FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are looking into a suspicious fire that sparked in north Fresno on Tuesday morning.A semi-trailer at Bob's Discount Furniture on Blackstone and Pinedale Avenue was reported to have smoke coming from it at about 2:00 am.Fire crews do not know how the fire started, but they say about a third of the furniture inside the trailer was damaged.There was also smoke damage in the loading dock area of the business.Firefighters say they'll be looking at surveillance videos to learn how the fire possibly started.