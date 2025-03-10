Crews investigating 'suspicious fire' at vacant west central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious fire" in west central Fresno.

It happened at about 12:30 am Monday at a home near the Choice Food Market on Olive near Hughes Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from inside the home.

They were able to quickly contain the fire to the kitchen.

Firefighters say the house was abandoned with the back door kicked in.

No one was at the scene.

Crews remained at the home for about an hour. The cause is under investigation.

