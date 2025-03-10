24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crews investigating 'suspicious fire' at vacant west central Fresno home

KFSN logo
Monday, March 10, 2025 1:01PM
Crews investigating 'suspicious fire' at vacant west central Fresno home
Firefighters are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious fire" in west central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious fire" in west central Fresno.

It happened at about 12:30 am Monday at a home near the Choice Food Market on Olive near Hughes Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from inside the home.

They were able to quickly contain the fire to the kitchen.

Firefighters say the house was abandoned with the back door kicked in.

No one was at the scene.

Crews remained at the home for about an hour. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW