Body found inside burned North Fork home, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's officials say a body was found inside a house that burned in North Fork, Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Willow Creek Drive just after 5:30 a.m.

Residents in the area were evacuated as the flames quickly spread, damaging two neighboring homes. All residents have since returned to their houses.

PG&E cut power to the neighborhood as firefighters battled the blaze, and they are currently working to restore power to the area.

The victim has not been identified. The Fresno County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
