FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from a canal in Fresno County on Tuesday morning.

Fresno police responded to a report of a person in a canal on Clinton and Millbrook Avenues at 11 am.

They say 69-year-old Arthur Valenzuela was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

The canal is located in a county island, which means the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.