Woman's body recovered from canal in southwest Fresno, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was recovered from a canal in southwest Fresno.

Authorities were called out to Cedar and Central around 9am Monday. Construction workers reported seeing a body in the water.

Firefighters from both Fresno City and Fresno County responded to the scene and recovered the woman's body.

The Fresno Police Department is now handling the investigation.

No other details have been released.