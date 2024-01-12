Police release bodycam footage of northwest Fresno officer-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting from Saturday, Nov. 4. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a welfare check just after 3 a.m. Saturday at the Dante Apartment complex at Dante and Cornelia Avenues in northwest Fresno.

Officers say they had received a call from a woman who said her husband, 33-year-old Max Sosa Jr., was making suicidal threats.

When officers arrived, they spotted Sosa in a car. Police say he accelerated towards the officers and started a short pursuit.

The pursuit was quickly called off when officers lost sight of Sosa's car due to his reckless driving.

After the chase, officers returned back to the apartment to speak with the woman who called. Police say Sosa then called the woman's phone, making threats to himself and officers.

At 4:35 p.m., Sosa returned to the apartment with scissors and confronted two officers who were inside the apartment. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation but were not successful as Sosa continued to challenge the officers, making threats to stab them and saying they were going to have to shoot him.

Sosa walked out of the apartment where two additional officers were standing outside the door. When he crossed the door frame, an officer fired his taser at Sosa.

As the taser was going off, Sosa moved towards the officers, who then opened fire.

This incident was the sixth officer-involved shooting for 2023.

To view the bodycam footage release, click here. Viewer discretion is advised.

