WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bonnie Simonian, co-founder of Simonian Farms and female pioneer of farming, passes away

KFSN logo
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 8:14PM
Bonnie Simonian, co-founder of Simonian Farms, passes away
EMBED <>More Videos

Bonnie Simonian, who many refer to as a pioneer of farming and "agritourism" in the Central Valley, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bonnie Simonian, who many refer to as a pioneer of farming and "agritourism" in the Central Valley, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Bonnie and her husband, Dennis, began Simonian Farms back in the 1970s, which has become a staple in the Valley community since.

Not only did she help find the farm, but Bonnie started allowing tours of the area along with its store, quickly gaining popularity.

She also started "Food Truck Fridays on the Farm," which brings out Valley families for a fun night every Friday.

Today, Simonian Farms is also used to host weddings and other family events.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Watch Live
ON NOW