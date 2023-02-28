Bonnie Simonian, co-founder of Simonian Farms and female pioneer of farming, passes away

Bonnie Simonian, who many refer to as a pioneer of farming and "agritourism" in the Central Valley, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bonnie Simonian, who many refer to as a pioneer of farming and "agritourism" in the Central Valley, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Bonnie and her husband, Dennis, began Simonian Farms back in the 1970s, which has become a staple in the Valley community since.

Not only did she help find the farm, but Bonnie started allowing tours of the area along with its store, quickly gaining popularity.

She also started "Food Truck Fridays on the Farm," which brings out Valley families for a fun night every Friday.

Today, Simonian Farms is also used to host weddings and other family events.