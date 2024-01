Fresno's 'Boots in the Park' to feature Sam Hunt and Jake Owen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready to switch out your winter boots for some cowboy boots for the return of a Fresno tradition.

"Boots in the Park" will take over Woodward Park this May with some popular country stars.

This year's lineup includes Sam Hunt, Jake Owen, Niko Moon, and Dylan Marlowe.

The boot-stomping event takes place May 11.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 18.

You can sign up for presale access online.