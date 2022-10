15-year-old hit by car in front of Hoover High School, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized after police say he was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School.

The Fresno Police Department says the boy was hit while crossing the street around 6 pm.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver involved initially fled the scene but later called to report the incident.