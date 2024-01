Lifestyle changes that can help with brain health

When it comes to brain health, California ranks 17th in the country.

When it comes to brain health, California ranks 17th in the country.

When it comes to brain health, California ranks 17th in the country.

When it comes to brain health, California ranks 17th in the country.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When it comes to brain health, California ranks 17th in the country.

However, there are ways to make sure you're getting the most out of your brain, with some simple changes to your lifestyle.

We sat down with Dr. Vanessa Pavey with Life Extension Inc. to talk about some key steps to a healthier brain.