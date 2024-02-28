New Bravo Farms location to open in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A well-known restaurant is bringing its tasty reputation to downtown Visalia.

In just a few weeks, Bravo Farms will be opening up its fourth location in the Central Valley.

The Visalia location is less than ten miles away from their Tulare location.

"We are very excited. Very excited. We've got about 75 seats on the ground and 75 seats at the top. We are calling the top the Hayloft, which is gonna be an upscale bar area," said Jonathan Van Ryn, owner of Bravo Farms.

Van Ryn opened up his first Bravo Farms almost twenty years ago.

Some staples are their salads, cheese and sandwiches.

The new location's menu will be similar to their Tulare Outlet Location with a twist to the upstairs' ambiance.

"We are gonna do some steaks, some BBQ, and family-style sides up there. The bottom floor is gonna be similar to what the Tulare menu is. The salads are what we are really known for," said Van Ryn.

Locals, including Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian, are looking forward to the new lunch spot.

"I think we have one of the best downtowns in the Central Valley. And to see it keep growing and bringing new restaurants and exciting things, we are really excited about that," said Mayor Poochigian.

The local economy is also seeing a boost as this new location will create over 30 jobs.

"We are always excited to have local investments in our economy here. Just creating jobs and more opportunities for our residents and more opportunities for more places to eat out in town i think everyone in the city is just super excited about it," Mayor Poochigian explained.

Mayor Poochigian says locals can anticipate more new food spots in the coming months.

Van Ryn says they hope to have Bravo Farms open in downtown Visalia by the end of March.

They continue to be grateful for the community's support.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.