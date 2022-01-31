New live channels from ABC30 stream latest news, local shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is proud to announce the launch of its new 24/7 streaming channel. This new channel will give us a chance to serve our audience and our communities like never before.
With our commitment to covering breaking news, we'll be able to keep our viewers safe and informed during emergencies and severe weather, no matter what time a life-threatening situation unfolds. Using the most advanced tools and technology, ABC30's trusted news team that you let into your living rooms every morning, midday, and evening, will now be there for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Knowing that the busy lives of our viewers don't always align with TV news schedules, we've also added five hours of live, local news each week. We want to be the team to get you caught up on the news that matters to you with weather updates from the most accurate meteorologists in the Central Valley. For the folks who are not able to catch all of AM Live, we're staying on with local news in the mornings through 7:30 AM. We've also added another half hour of live news at 7 PM, both of these new time slots will be available to watch exclusively on this stream.
We're also expanding the offerings from our investigative team and our data journalists to expose wrongdoing and to get answers and results for our communities. This new streaming channel will allow us the time to tell those stories in innovative ways, and we'll have the time ability to go more in-depth, share additional insights and provide more perspective.
We know that not all news is negative, and through these streams, we can now serve our communities by bringing more live coverage of celebratory events, like parades and cultural celebrations. If it's important to our communities, it's important to us. And we now have the opportunity and the space to live stream those events.
So how do you watch the new 24/7 channel?
If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, or Google TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the new 24/7 live stream will be front and center.
If you still need to download our app, search ABC30 Central CA. or speak it into your remote. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.
You can also access the stream on the go on our mobile phone app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can also be right at your fingertips or at your desktop by visiting abc30.com
We're here for Central California, around the clock, live streaming 24/7.
New live channels from ABC30 stream latest news, local shows
Weather, ABC Localish Network and more streaming video. Watch today online, or on Roku, Firestick, Apple, and Android
