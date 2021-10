VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley student is taking action to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.Brenda Manyvanh is a student at El Diamante High School and she partnered with the California Health Collaborative to put on a special rally on Saturday in Visalia.The event promoted solidarity for the Asian community.It comes in response to the wave of reported hate crimes targeted at those demographics since the start of the pandemic.More than one hundred people turned out for the rally and those who joined in enjoyed food vendors, raffles, and other family-friendly events.