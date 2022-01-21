brian laundrie

Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook: FBI

Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains

NEW YORK -- The FBI announced Friday that Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in a notebook found near his body.

In a statement, the FBI says their "investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

When Laundrie's body was found, a backpack with a notebook was found nearby.

The FBI wrote, "a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death."

Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An attorney for Laundrie's family released the following statement:

"Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them. We can only hope that with today's closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children."

Petito's family met with the FBI on Thursday and the investigation will be closed in the near future.

