Traveling bridal expo making stop in Tulare this weekend

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business is taking the stress out of wedding planning by creating a traveling or "wandering" bridal festival.

Hitch'd offers inspiration for all aspects of tying the knot.

"Parties, a welcome party, a cocktail hour, reception, ceremony, bridal shower, bachelorette. The whole idea is like Candyland. We're going to wander all of the different paths," Event Co-Producer Giovanna Smith said.

"It's more immersive; you get to walk inside of all of these styled areas, where the vendors are doing what they do best and truly collaborating," added Hitch'd Co-Producer Rikki.

From inspiration to introductions to more than 50 local vendors, including planners, florists, rental companies, venues, bar service, catering, stationary and DJs. Each is vetted through an application process.

"We want to have responsible professional vendors there that we can put our name behind," Smith said.

The festival allows vendors to put their best foot forward-- and covers the latest trends from content creation to decor.

At $15 per ticket, each event features a different theme or color palette.

Vendors then put their creative flare on it.

The first "Hitch'd" event in February was put to the ultimate test as adverse weather nearly canceled it.

"We sold out. 500 tickets it was incredible. The weather was not on our side, but we still pulled it off," Greenberg said.

The owners are now looking forward to an even brighter future - as they "vow" to help couples enjoy planning their perfect day.

Whether you have a set budget or you're here for inspiration, Hitch'd hopes to cater to all.

For a link to tickets for this Sunday's show in Tulare, click here.