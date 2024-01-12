WATCH LIVE

Family asking for help solving murder case of Fresno woman

Friday, January 12, 2024 7:41PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It has been one year since the murder of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise, and an arrest has not been made. Now, her family is asking for the public's help.

Degrise's family is expected to speak from the Fresno County Sherrif's Office headquarters Friday at noon. Action News will be live-streaming the conference

Degrise's body was discovered last January around 4:30 pm near a grape vineyard on Orange Avenue, between Manning and Dinuba avenues.

Deputies say the injuries they found on Degrise's body were consistent with a homicide.

While investigating, detectives say they learned that Degrise was estranged from her family and experiencing homelessness in Fresno.

Degrise was known to hang out in the area of Tulare Street and First Street.

Detectives have not been able to identify who is responsible for her death.

