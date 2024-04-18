'The Wiz' makes return on Broadway after near 50-year hiatus

BROADWAY, New York -- A Broadway classic made its magical return in New York City on Wednesday night.

'The Wiz' returned to the Broadway stage after a near 50-year hiatus.

Opening night of the revamped classic included some big names on stage and behind the scenes.

Stephanie Mills who played Dorothy in the original Broadway show was part of the night's festivities.

Several A-listers were a part of the red carpet to support the cast including ABC's Tamron Hall and Sunny Hostin from 'The View.'

