Broadway in Fresno has announced its latest lineup for the 2024 season.

Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls and Pretty Woman: The Musical will be making their Fresno premieres.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Broadway's biggest hits are heading to the Saroyan Stage.

But the kick off comes from the classic show "Jesus Christ Superstar" playing at the Saroyan Theatre January 15th and 16th of next year.

New subscription packages will be available in June for the shows.