Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor evacuated after brush fire erupts near theme parks

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. -- A brush fire erupted near Six Flags Magic Mountain Sunday, prompting evacuations and closure of the theme park as well as the neighboring Hurricane Harbor water park, officials said.

The fire broke out near The Old Road and Skyview Lane at about noon.



By late afternoon, it had grown to about 50 acres, but fire officials said they had contained the forward progress and brought it down to a two-alarm blaze.

Containment was estimated at 20% by around 4 p.m.

Large plumes of smoke were billowing in the area, created air-quality issues for visitors and particularly those with asthma.

Twelve people were transported to the hospital because of smoke and air-quality issues.

"I was working the gate and it got smokier and smokier," said park employee Richard Waldron. "It became a respiratory issue. There was ash falling around."

The offramp on the soutbound 5 Freeway at Magic Mountain Park was ordered closed for 90 minutes as firefighters battled the fire.



L.A. County Fire later asked all guests to remain at the park as exit roads were temporarily closed. Exit roads were later opened shortly before 2 p.m. and the park was evacuated and closed for the day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News