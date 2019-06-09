Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor evacuated after brush fire erupts near theme parks

#AvoidtheArea brush fire burning at the Old Road near Magic Mountain. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/FN99pIm5kZ — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) June 9, 2019

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently being evacuated due to the Sky Incident brush fire. The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019

VALENCIA, Calif. -- A brush fire erupted near Six Flags Magic Mountain Sunday, prompting evacuations and closure of the theme park as well as the neighboring Hurricane Harbor water park, officials said.The fire broke out near The Old Road and Skyview Lane at about noon.By late afternoon, it had grown to about 50 acres, but fire officials said they had contained the forward progress and brought it down to a two-alarm blaze.Containment was estimated at 20% by around 4 p.m.Large plumes of smoke were billowing in the area, created air-quality issues for visitors and particularly those with asthma.Twelve people were transported to the hospital because of smoke and air-quality issues."I was working the gate and it got smokier and smokier," said park employee Richard Waldron. "It became a respiratory issue. There was ash falling around."The offramp on the soutbound 5 Freeway at Magic Mountain Park was ordered closed for 90 minutes as firefighters battled the fire.L.A. County Fire later asked all guests to remain at the park as exit roads were temporarily closed. Exit roads were later opened shortly before 2 p.m. and the park was evacuated and closed for the day.