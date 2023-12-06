'The Coffee Cave' at Buchanan High provides job skills for students with special needs

A hot cup of coffee is helping break barriers for students at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Each student is supported by staff and student mentors who accompany their peers every step of the way.

With freshly steamed milk, a hot coffee drip and a quick stir, students were getting orders out the door.

Students at The Coffee Cave are making the drinks and delivering them hot, straight to teachers on campus.

"We're not Starbucks but we do have mochas, we do our skinny drinks, skinny vanilla lattes, we have hot chocolate," Buchanan High Functional Life Skills Teacher Briana Williams said.

Williams oversees the program.

The Coffee Cave is completely run by juniors and seniors with special needs in the occupational guidance class, but they've been working toward this experience throughout high school.

As freshman, they start with basic job skills through a recycling program on campus.

Then, when they reach the 11th and 12th grades, they apply those skills in the coffee shop.

"They are able to do order fulfillment, they can do deliveries, they can do the cash register," Williams said.

That means while they're delivering drinks and while taking orders.

Senior Dakota Watterson became a mentor for the first time this year.

"Starting like friendships with the kids and getting to know the kids has been so awesome," Watterson said.

Watterson says she didn't know what to expect but has enjoyed collaborating with her classmates.

"We all help each other, we all work together, like we all figure it out together, so I think it's great," Watterson said.

Williams says the mentors are learning life skills about working with people who may be different than them.

The occupational guidance students are building self-confidence and skills that can last a lifetime.

"They are able to really develop a sense of self -- not just what they think they should do, but what they want to do and really find their niche and what they're good at," Williams said.

All of the money raised at The Coffee Cave goes toward the business and students. It supports things like new uniforms for the Special Olympics and money to fund field trips so that students can gain more skills and experiences.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can reach out to Peggy Lacy by email at peggylacy@cusd.com or you can call her at 327-3527.

