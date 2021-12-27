Pets & Animals

CHP officer dodges charging bull in rural Northern California

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

CHP officer dodges escaped bull in rural California

SUSANVILLE, Calif. -- It's a move any bullfighter would envy, pulled off by a CHP officer in rural Susanville in Northern California.

The officer barely evaded an angry bull while on patrol. The entire encounter was captured by his patrol car's dashcam. After dodging the bull, the officer is seen letting out a sigh of relief as he returns to his vehicle.

Officers in the CHP's Susanville station often respond to calls about large farm animals that escape their enclosures and wander onto the highway.

"Holy Cow!!" the CHP wrote on Facebook. "Our Officer Pratt caught on camera one of the many dangers we face on a daily basis here in rural northeastern California. Susanville CHP regularly handles calls of large animals that are outside of fenced areas and are threatening our motoring public by walking into the highway."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorthern californiabull on the loosechpdashcam video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News