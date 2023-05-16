Bullard High School hosts 'Every 15 Minutes' program to show dangers of driving under influence

Bullard High School hosted the "Every 15 Minutes" program, which helps students grasp the dangers of driving under the influence with a re-enactment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is taking action to help students realize the dangers of drinking and driving.

Broken down cars, the jaws of life and student actors are staged in a way to show the alarming aftermath of a deadly crash.

The program's name points to the statistic that a young person between the ages of 16 and 19 dies because of an impaired driver every 15 minutes here in the US.

CHP Officer Mike Salas says if they can get that message through to at least one person, it could save a life.

"It's a very impactful program," he said. "We want to send out a message not to make that choice of drinking and driving. As we come closer to prom season, graduation, we just want to make sure that this message is sent home of the dangers of drinking and driving."

Students will attend an assembly in the school gym to show a video of what led up to the simulated crash and revisit the consequences.