Fresno students sew Ugly Dolls to raise money for others in need

The students raised over $400 for the student cupboard at a time when the need is greater than ever.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in Fresno are using their creativity to help fellow students in need.

In Bullard Talent's sewing class, you'd find 50 students snipping, sewing and sketching for a cause.

"From the start, they knew it was a fundraiser. We didn't want students to be food insecure and worry about meeting their physical needs as well as their academic needs," says sewing teacher Janice Marshall.

Over the past semester, the students sewed hundreds of Ugly Dolls, based on the 2019 animated movie, to support the Amendola Family Student Cupboard.

"We knew in the beginning all the money was going towards these groups that needed it, so a lot of people went home and did it and spent a lot of time crafting it," says student Finley Godfirnon.

The students raised over $400 for the student cupboard at a time when the need is greater than ever.

"We are starting to see an increase just based on the cost of food and living in the Valley," says Alicia Nelson, director of the student cupboard.

Fresno State's student pantry is open year-round, and provides free food and hygiene products to students.

The cupboard has served over 3,000 students this year.

It's something that Janice and her class say they're honored to support.

To donate to the student cupboard, visit their website.

