caught on camera

BURGLARY FAIL: Suspect caught on camera falling through ceiling

OJAI, Calif. -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglars who broke into an Ojai restaurant and stole hundreds of dollars and several bottles of wine on Oct. 31, 2019.

RELATED: Victim attacked by woman with meat cleaver in Salinas Police headquarters

Footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows the suspects, described as a white male between 20 and 25 years old and a white or Hispanic female between 18 and 25, in the restaurant.

At one point, the female is seen crashing through a ceiling, striking a metal food prep counter before she hits the floor. She appears to be hurt by the impact and is slow to stand up.

According to police, several hundred dollars and numerous bottles of wine were stolen from the restaurant, Bowls and Brews.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglarycrimecaught on taperobberycaught on videosurveillance cameraabc7 originalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman with meat cleaver briefly holds victim hostage: Police
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
Police investigating brawl involving Delano, Mission Oak football players: VIDEO
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Show More
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
More TOP STORIES News