Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary

Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a home and then setting the house on fire.

It happened just after 11 pm Sunday on Mendocino Avenue near Rose Avenue, between Selma and Reedley.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s parked a U-Haul truck at the home and began stealing property.

The homeowners arrived, spotted the truck and called 9-1-1.

The thieves are then accused of lighting a fire inside the home before driving off in the U-Haul.

Deputies found and arrested the pair a few blocks away.

The fire destroyed the home's second story, and the residents will need to find another place to stay.