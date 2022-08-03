New craft beer business opens in Clovis

Burning Sun Brewing Company is a production-only brewery. The owners first met in high school and did "home-brewing" for more than a decade.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new craft beer business is now open in Clovis.

Burning Sun Brewing Company is a production-only brewery.

The team makes cans and kegs of their own local brews.

They believe now is the time to start their project in Clovis.

"For us, we focus on making high-quality beers," says owner Matt Denson. "We'll do a lot of different styles."

The company's first brew is called "First Degree Summer Blonde Ale."

The owners say they're now working on an I-P-A and a cream ale.

You can keep up with Burning Sun's newest offerings at their website.