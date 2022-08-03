New craft beer business opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new craft beer business is now open in Clovis.
Burning Sun Brewing Company is a production-only brewery.
The team makes cans and kegs of their own local brews.
The owners first met in high school and did "home-brewing" for more than a decade.
They believe now is the time to start their project in Clovis.
"For us, we focus on making high-quality beers," says owner Matt Denson. "We'll do a lot of different styles."
The company's first brew is called "First Degree Summer Blonde Ale."
The owners say they're now working on an I-P-A and a cream ale.
You can keep up with Burning Sun's newest offerings at their website.