Grubhub's data finds that burritos were most popular ordered food of 2022

The burrito was crowned the most popular food that Grubhub users ordered this year.

Burritos took the crown for the most popular food delivered in 2022.

The food delivery app 'GrubHub' analyzed millions of order from customers this year.

Their data found that the tortilla wrapped dish made it to the top spot.

In fact, burritos jumped up eight spots from last year.

Rounding out this year's top five were cheeseburgers, cheese pizza, pad Thai and chicken quesadillas.

For the top dessert order, tiramisu came out number one. Tiramisu got more than 44,000 orders, followed by Baklava and then cookies.