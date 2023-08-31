A South Valley school district is giving parents peace of mind while their students are on the bus.

New app allows Visalia Unified parents to track students on bus routes

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley school district is giving parents peace of mind while their students are on the bus.

Visalia Unified is now offering an app called Stopfinder, which allows parents to track children.

Through the app - parents are notified when their child scans on and off the bus.

The system also ensures students are getting on the correct bus.

Parents are able to track how far away the bus is from their child's designated stop.

Any important notices or changes can be sent directly to parents.

"We can also push out messages to parents, they can be targeted messages. They can go out to large groups to say bus route three is going to be late, 20 minutes late, or it's a foggy day schedule for all of VUSD or things like that," said VUSD Chief Operations Officer Erik Kehenr.

The district says parents should make sure their contact information is correct in the parent portal so they can take advantage of the app.