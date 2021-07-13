business

Fresno business owners turn to social media to hire new workers

Experts say now is a good time to go to work, but whether you apply in person or online, be careful with your personal info.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno business owners turn to social media to hire new workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's another busy day at Taqueria Yarelis in northeast Fresno as the staff gets ready to feed hungry customers.

But they need some help. They're going online to reach potential workers.

"I have to do everything I can. I joined groups on Facebook, about 20 private Facebook groups and then on Instagram. And then on Indeed. Indeed charges a certain amount," said Edwin Espinoza, Taqueria Yarelis owner.

The Mexican restaurant with two locations in Fresno and known for its anaconda burrito, decided to turn to social media to try and hire employees.

They've also posted on Facebook Jobs.

They're hiring four positions from prep cooks to cashiers.

Pay starts at $15 an hour.

In June, social media giant launched Facebook Jobs, a feature on the social networking site.

"You can see in real time what jobs are available based on your area of expertise, but also if you are a small business owner in California you can also post jobs as well," said Robert Traynham, with Facebook Public Affairs.

Facebook officials say they wanted to make it easy for job seekers and businesses to connect where they are whether it's on a computer or cell phone.

They say the information is secure and this tool is helping businesses hire during the pandemic.

In California, the May unemployment rate was 7.9%. The national unemployment rate is at 5.8%.

In Fresno County, the unemployment rate was 8.8%.

As for Taqueria Yarelis, they're thankful to have survived the pandemic, but say the worker shortage is challenging.

"This is what we wanted. We wanted a lot of business and we got it. But now we don't have a lot of help," Espinoza said.

A family-owned business looking for some hard working employees to serve their growing restaurant.

A variety of industries are hiring from customer service to hospitality.

Experts say now is a good time to go to work, but whether you apply in person or online, be careful with your personal information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinessjobs hiringfresnocareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Action News Morning Update
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News