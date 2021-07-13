Fresno business owners turn to social media to hire new workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's another busy day at Taqueria Yarelis in northeast Fresno as the staff gets ready to feed hungry customers.But they need some help. They're going online to reach potential workers."I have to do everything I can. I joined groups on Facebook, about 20 private Facebook groups and then on Instagram. And then on Indeed. Indeed charges a certain amount," said Edwin Espinoza, Taqueria Yarelis owner.The Mexican restaurant with two locations in Fresno and known for its anaconda burrito, decided to turn to social media to try and hire employees.They've also posted on Facebook Jobs.They're hiring four positions from prep cooks to cashiers.Pay starts at $15 an hour.In June, social media giant launched Facebook Jobs, a feature on the social networking site."You can see in real time what jobs are available based on your area of expertise, but also if you are a small business owner in California you can also post jobs as well," said Robert Traynham, with Facebook Public Affairs.Facebook officials say they wanted to make it easy for job seekers and businesses to connect where they are whether it's on a computer or cell phone.They say the information is secure and this tool is helping businesses hire during the pandemic.In California, the May unemployment rate was 7.9%. The national unemployment rate is at 5.8%.In Fresno County, the unemployment rate was 8.8%.As for Taqueria Yarelis, they're thankful to have survived the pandemic, but say the worker shortage is challenging."This is what we wanted. We wanted a lot of business and we got it. But now we don't have a lot of help," Espinoza said.A family-owned business looking for some hard working employees to serve their growing restaurant.A variety of industries are hiring from customer service to hospitality.Experts say now is a good time to go to work, but whether you apply in person or online, be careful with your personal information.