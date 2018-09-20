BUSINESS

Clovis, Fresno, Fresno North DMV computer problems may affect transactions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
DMV offices across the state including at least four in the Valley are experiencing computer problems that are impacting appointments today.

The Clovis location, both Fresno offices and one in Reedley are all known to be affected.

DMV Public Affairs says there is an issue with a router at the moment, and staffers are working to fix it as quickly as possible.

They want to remind customers that they can also do business online -- or at the self-service terminals.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
