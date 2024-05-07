Man in critical condition following shooting in Reedley, police say

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, May 7, 2024
A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Reedley late Monday night.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Reedley late Monday night.

Officers were called to a neighborhood at Pecan and Cypress Avenues at about 10:30 pm.

They found the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officials believe this shooting may have been gang-related.

Police haven't identified any suspects but are investigating a possible connection to an earlier sighting of someone armed with a gun near Springfield and East Avenues.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, you're asked to contact Reedley Police.

