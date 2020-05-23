Coronavirus

Masks, disposable menus, 6-feet spacing: Fresno restaurants reopen with new COVID-19 measures

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the new normal.

Employees are disinfecting tables while temperatures are taken at the door.

These are just a few of the new protocols Yosemite Falls sports bar has put in place as they reopened their dining room on Friday.

"Its going to be different for us and the customers. It's for everybody's safety," said owner Manny Peralis.

Yosemite Falls was one of the first to welcome back customers on Friday after Fresno city officials announced Thursday that restaurants could reopen as soon as they were ready.

Signs on the door remind customers the restaurant is compliant, and to wear a mask.

Inside, customers can scan and download the menu, or take a disposable copy.

Owner Manny Peralis says families are seated six feet apart.

Customers inside say the added steps didn't stop them from dining out.

"We came to the table, they told us if we're going to the bathroom to wear our mask... we felt comfortable about the extent he's going to to keep us safe," says Fresno resident Joey Yanez.

Most restaurants we reached out to don't plan to open until Tuesday.

The owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro says despite have the gear and protocol in place, they won't be able to reopen until Thursday because they need time to get both their staff and inventory back.

He said it's still a work in progress to train employees in the new protocols, but even with some empty tables, he's just glad to be open.

EMBED More News Videos

The Train Depot is among the first to welcome back customers after Fresno city officials announced Thursday that restaurants could reopen as soon as they were ready.



A day after Yosemite Falls, The Train Depot in northeast Fresno opened for dine-in service on Saturday.

"We have had things ready to go for quite some time now," says owner Patricia Escovado.

Escovado says their first service was much slower than their average weekend crowd, but was perfect to work out the new operation kinks.

Escovado announced they were opening Friday night via social media.

She also went over some of the changes.

"We let everybody know that they have to wear a face mask," she says.

Decals on the ground now separate groups six feet apart from each other.

People are asked to stay in their cars as they wait for a table

Seating arrangements have changed inside. Every other table is blocked off.

"We have hand sanitizer throughout the restaurant in multiple places," she says.

Menus are now digital and accessed via barcode. Those who don't have a smartphone are given a disposable paper menu.

The restaurant also has a designated cleaner distinguished by their red apron.

Over the last couple of months, Escovado says they've survived off to-go orders.

Some days have been rough.

"The last two months have been... very hard," she says.

For many other businesses, it's been the same case.

Meanwhile, Escovado says many people have been craving a sense of normalcy.

"A lot of people aren't quite ready to venture out yet, which is understandable, but there are a lot of people that are ready to go," she says.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnofresno countysocial distancingbusinesscoronavirusshelter in placerestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno City College holds drive-thru ceremony for nursing graduates
Pismo Beach sees big crowds during Memorial Day Weekend
Central California coronavirus cases
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but with no firm date set
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
Central California coronavirus cases
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno
Online applications for free food for California kids are now open
How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months
Runaway suspect leads to police chase in South Valley, man arrested
Show More
Man crashes into power pole in Tulare Co., officers say alcohol involved
Car catches on fire after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia, driver injured
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Most Central CA lakes are open, ready for busy weekend
Parade held for Atwater nursing home residents to see family members
More TOP STORIES News