Popular restaurant Yoshinoya opens in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular restaurant just opened along Visalia's busy Mooney Boulevard.

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen celebrated its grand opening over the weekend for drive-through and takeout.

It's the chain's first restaurant in the San Joaquin Valley.

Yoshinoya serves beef, chicken, and fish with vegetables and steamed rice or noodles.

Its district manager says all of their products are made fresh.

"Our commitment to the community is really to serve them with safety, fresh food...and with fast service and hospitality," Yoshinoya District Manager Myra Parayno said.

Yoshinoya is currently open for drive-through and to-go orders from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
