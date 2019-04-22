The 3 best spots to score comic books in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comic book hot spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for comic books. Also, be sure to check with the business to see if they are participating in the Free Comic Book Day on May 4th.
1. Heroes Comics and Cards
photo: loren n./yelp
Topping the list is Heroes Comics and Cards, located at 110 E. Shaw Ave. in Northeast Fresno. The spot to score comic books and more is the highest rated comic book spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp.
2. Wonderland Comics
photo: brandy t./yelp
Next up is Central Fresno's Wonderland Comics, situated at 1409 N. Van Ness Ave. With four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score comic books has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bases Loaded
Photo: Bases Loaded/Yelp
Northwest Fresno's Bases Loaded, located at 2745 W. Shaw Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers give the toy store and hobby shop, which offers comic books and more, four stars out of 11 reviews.
---
