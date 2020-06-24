Valley Grown: how the Ag industry is coping with COVID-19

ABC30 thanks its partners below for sponsoring Valley Grown:



With businesses shuttered and restaurants closed, the pandemic put a strain on the supply chain, causing some store shelves to go empty. During all of this, the Ag industry kept working, making sure the food you eat is clean, safe and plenty. But it didn't mean they were immune to the difficulties of COVID-19.Join ABC30 Action News anchor Dale Yurong, as we take a look at how even despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ag industry never stopped growing, caring and inspiring.Watchthison ABC30 or watch it RIGHT NOW on ABC30's connected TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, FireTV and Android TV.